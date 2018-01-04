Is there a ‘90s sitcom more popular than Friends? Considering the hit show went off air 13 years ago yet continues to pique our interest and make headlines more than a decade later, it’s hard to think otherwise. And while one would think there was no more trivia left to uncover, leave it to the outspoken Chandler Bing to prove otherwise.
On Thursday, actor Matthew Perry a.k.a. Chandler appeared on US chatshow Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and dropped several gems. However, what stood out most was that time he turned down a weird storyline that included a sandwich and a stripper.
“There was a storyline on Friends where Chandler went to a male strip joint because he really liked the sandwiches,” he said, as noted by ET. Are you confused, because we are? Needless to say, some head-scratching was done on Perry’s part as well. “I called up and said, ‘Let’s not do this one.’”
The now 47-year-old actor was only 24 when he took the role of Chandler Bing. Little did Perry know this would be a hallmark for his career. Furthermore, he surely didn’t expect to reap the rewards of his 10-year acting "job" years later. Perry also explained to Cohen that he’s indeed thankful for those sporadic residual pay cheques/
“I get a little something and I go, ‘Hey, that’s nice!’” Perry said. “It’s a really great job… I started the job when I was 24. It was amazing. I had the job from 24 to 34, I’ll never have a job like that ever again.”
Earlier this month the Friends fandom was riled up after a fake reunion announcement made the rounds on the internet. A Facebook account appearing to be ran by David Schwimmer a.k.a Ross Geller made the phony update.
