Blake Lively's New Role Will Have Her Channeling Ronda Rousey

Blake Lively is known for a lot things, such as fighting to survive a shark attack in The Shallows, churning the rumour mill on the Upper East Side in Gossip Girl, being a mom IRL, making her Instagram fans hungry, and trolling her husband, Ryan Reynolds.
What she's not usually associated with, however, is throwing down in the ring.
Lively’s newest role will be a mom-turned-MMA-fighter in director Nick Cassavetes' (The Notebook, Alpha Dog) film Bruised, "which follows the story of a single mother who resorts to cage fighting in order to keep the authorities from taking away her child," according to Uproxx.
As Uproxx notes, Cassavetes recently attempted to get a Road House reboot going with Ronda Rousey, but the project never came to fruition.
The film, which Deadline reports is set to begin filming in September, will be a big change for Lively, who’s never starred as a cage fighter before. However, it’s important to note that as a mother, she's got all the kickass-gusto she needs to get the job done.
Besides, look at this perfect form. We wouldn’t mess around with her!
In the meantime, Lively will likely continue activism with Child Rescue Coalition where she fights child pornography.
At Variety’s Power of Women award ceremony in New York City in April, Lively opened up about the cause.
"I would do anything to protect [my daughters], I would literally die for them without a moment’s thought," she said. “I didn't really know what child pornography was, I was afraid to ask what it was, as a mother, because it would be painful to hear. But I felt I had to ask, and I wanted to share with you. It is the truth, and I believe if we all knew this, we would dedicate much more of ourselves to stopping it."
With passion like that, we have no doubt Lively will be able to put up a fight in Bruised.
