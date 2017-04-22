Blake Lively Gave A Heartbreaking Speech About Child Pornography

"I would do anything to protect them, I would literally die for them without a moment's thought," Lively said of her daughters, James and Ines. After having children of her own, Lively explains that she saw the importance of protecting all kids from exploitation. "I didn't really know what child pornography as, I was afraid to ask what it was, as a mother, because it would be painful to hear," she explained. "But I felt I had to ask, and I wanted to share with you. It is the truth, and I believe if we all knew this, we would dedicate much more of ourselves to stopping it."