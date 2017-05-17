This Is Why You're Having A Hard Time Finding Taylor Swift's Reported New Beau On Social Media

Gone are the days of us knowing everything about Taylor Swift's dating life, and her latest maybe-boyfriend — the two have been spotted together in London — is as elusive as they come. Joe Alwyn is a British actor who's starred in Billy Flynn's Long Halftime Walk alongside Kristen Stewart, and will soon co-star in The Favourite with Emma Stone. Other than that, we haven't been able to get nearly as many details as we would like about the 26-year-old, besides what we can speculate on Twitter, and it's likely thanks to this one detail: He's not verified on social media.
On Twitter, the actor has just under 4,000 followers, and is missing the coveted blue check mark that signifies that he's legit. (Note that Taylor Swift is not following the account, leaving room for doubt.) However, the account is pretty active, sharing articles about Alwyn's work and tweeting messages ahead of events, so one could assume that Alwyn is the man (quietly) behind it.
When it comes to Instagram, however, forget it. The only active account under the name "Joe Alwyn" is private, and is also not followed by Swift. It doesn't help that neither of the stars have officially confirmed the relationship, or even spoken about each other.
Sources, however, can't stop talking.
"Taylor and Joe are the real deal, this is a very serious relationship," one told The Sun, who first broke the news. "But after what happened with Tom Hiddleston, they were determined to keep it quiet."
Even now, Hiddleston is still fielding questions about the relationship — but he's not here for them.
"Everyone is entitled to a private life," he told The Telegraph after refusing to answer a question about his ex. "I love what I do and I dedicate myself with absolute commitment to making great art and great entertainment, and in my mind I don't conflict the two. My work is in the public sphere and I have a private life. And those two things are separate."
Swift appears to have taken on the same philosophy, which is why even though we'd love to know more about her alleged beau, we're happy that their relationship (if there is one) is just between them.
