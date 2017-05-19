It turns out, not everyone is a fan of Harry Styles' new solo album. This includes at least one of his One Direction bandmates. In an interview with Music Choice this week, Liam Payne was not holding back on how he really feels about Styles' self-titled debut.
As Us Weekly pointed out, when Payne was asked for his thoughts on Styles' debut, which dropped last week, he kept things 100. “Harry’s song I heard, and I’ll be honest with you, it’s not my sort of music,” Payne said of Styles' first single "Sign Of The Times." “It’s not something I’d listen to." Gotta say, that's some shade Payne's throwing over there.
Advertisement
Before fans get too mad at Payne for just being honest about his musical taste, he did throw a compliment Styles' way. "But I think he did a great job of doing what he wanted to do," Payne said. "That’s the way I’d put it best, I think.”
Payne could have taken the "if you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all approach," but, um, this works, too. To be fair, this is a rather uncomfortable question to answer and he did choose to tell the truth instead of pleading the fifth, which is commendable. Though, maybe we shouldn't expect One Direction to reunite anytime soon.
Payne released his first solo single "Strip That Down" today, which means we can't wait to hear what Styles has to say about it. Though, the new dad seems to think he already knows what Styles' assessment of his music would be.
“I think the funny thing is, [Harry] would say the same thing about me because he doesn’t really listen to hip-hop music, where it’s like my song’s more [like Tyga’s] ‘Rack City,’” Payne told Music Choice. “And his song is more of a different era to something I’d listen to, I guess.”
Apparently, Payne's got all the hot takes. Who knew? But he wasn't exactly right about what Styles would say about his solo stuff. In a recent interview with BBC Radio 1, Styles was a bit kinder about Payne's debut, which he hadn't heard yet. "I think it's going to be great," Styles said. "I think it's going to be fun."
Styles did have his own shady moment, though. When the host asked him if he'd seen the "Payne chain," a huge chain Payne is now wearing, Styles unenthusiastically made a joke about whether Payne was actually chained to something. Yep, we felt that sudden chill too.
Advertisement