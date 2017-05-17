A tweet from Chrissy Teigen may be the last straw for Last Man Standing viewers.
This week ABC announced that it was cancelling the Tim Allen sitcom after six seasons, prompting outrage from Allen, a threat to boycott the network, and the drafting of an online petition — which currently has more than 195,000 signatures — to save the show and its "conservative values." Some fans have accused ABC of pulling the plug because of Allen's pro-Trump political leanings, though ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey has said "business and scheduling reasons" were behind the decision, not politics.
Either way, a certain model/cookbook author counted resist sitting on a good pun. Never one to censor herself on social media, Teigen decided to comment on an outraged tweet from Allen.
"Stunned and blindsided by the network I called home for the last six years," the former Home Improvement star wrote of his show's demise.
Stunned and blindsided by the network I called home for the last six years. #lastmanstanding— Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) May 16, 2017
Teigen's response?
"One could say you are *removes glasses* not the last man standing." See what she did there?
@ofctimallen One could say you are *removes glasses* not the last man standing— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 16, 2017
Allen didn't take the bait, but some of his supporters did.
"Well aren't you just a little ray of sunshine?" a critic tweeted back at Teigen. "Why do you always have to be so snotty?"
Teigen responded by calling that person an "idiot," prompting another Last Man Standing fan to slam her as "gross."
"Stick with modelling and being a ridiculous sidekick on that Lip Sync Battle show," snarled another tweeter. "You're very unremarkable and not talented. Buh bye."
All this over a TV show? Starring Buzz Lightyear? Imagine the outrage if something actually important (cough) happened in the news yesterday.
