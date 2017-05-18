Here’s the thing, as hard as it is for the 364 people who have lived the past four seasons at the whims of these overdramatic and flawed people, it’s also, clearly, impossible for Kane and Abby and Jaha and Bellamy and Clarke to live with all the things they’ve done. They are all so haggard this week. Bellamy believes he did the right thing, but he still gets chastised for it, and I mean, he still has to watch it slowly dawn on his people that they’re not safe anymore (and know it is because of him). Abby, has lost it. When Clarke volunteers to go on the mission to get Raven she just lets her. LOL. Remember how Abby fucked everything up in terms of “finding the Nightblood cure” because she didn’t want her precious daughter to die? And now, now she just decides to let her go off less than 24-hours before the death wave hits? Really? I guess it’s just because everyone is tired of all the sacrifices they’ve made. Abby tells Kane later that she doesn’t want to take a spot and is just gonna die. Here’s the thing: you’re a doctor Abby, you don’t get to just decide to die. You and the engineers are maybe the only actual “essential personnel.”