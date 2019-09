Why This Blanket Is Such A Hit On Kickstarter

It sounds too good to be true, but there's some research suggesting it could work. A study in Australasian Psychiatry found that psychiatric patients who used weighted blankets were more relaxed and less stressed than people who didn't. Another study in Occupational Therapy in Mental Health found that 63% of people felt less anxious after using a weighted blanket. According to the Kickstarter page, such blankets are commonly used in hospitals, and Gravity is an attempt to bring such technology to the public. One reviewer called it "like Advil PM for your whole body." Another said it was "a whole new level of Netflix and chill" (which we're guessing was not exactly its intended use).