The first episode of the series, which premieres on the streaming service May 19, proposes the following theory: Sister Cathy was killed because she knew incriminating evidence about the abuses happening within the school at which she taught. And, much like the story told in the Oscar-winning film Spotlight, the major catch in all this is that the church protects even its most evil of characters to preserve the overall integrity of the establishment. This entire scandal and murder in Maryland pre-dates the real events that led to The Boston Globe's expose on the church in 2001 by nearly forty years. Essentially, the answer to "Who killed Sister Cathy?" became moot and swept under the rug. This documentary explores each and every approach to identifying Sister Cathy's killer (which at one point leads to the viewers being introduced to five different suspects) and in doing so exposes the dark underbelly of this deeply Catholic community. The show also goes deep into a lawsuit against Maskell and the Church brought on by two unidentified women (Jane Doe and Jane Roe) who do reveal their real identity in the documentary. Not only that, but the filmmaker is also able to find and talk to people (and suspects) who haven't been questioned about the crime since 1970 and get them to talk; he depth of the investigation is incredible.