Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Made Their First Public Appearance As A Couple

Prince Harry played in a polo match on Saturday to support Sentebale and WellChild charities. According to the Kensington Palace official Twitter, both he and his brother Prince William have been taking part in polo events for charity since 2007. This one is different. Why? Because Suits actress Meghan Markle was on the sidelines making this the couple’s first appearance together at a public event.
While the couple’s relationship has been meticulously documented by the press, they had not yet attended a public event together. Doing so is a significant step for their relationship given how public their lives are. It was reported last month that Markle would also be attending Pippa Middleton’s wedding later this month – sort of. Fans were speculating for months whether she would attending the wedding as Prince Harry’s date. As is customary, because she and Prince Harry are neither married nor engaged, she will be attending the “evening party after nuptials” according to People.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were first linked as a couple back in September 2016, though it was not officially confirmed by the royal family until Prince Harry issued a statement regarding the “wave and abuse of harassment” Markle was receiving from the media and on social media as a result of their relationship.
Also in attendance was on screen Hufflepuff and former Eton classmate of Prince William, Eddie Redmayne.
The Kensington Palace official Twitter also mentioned that both Prince Harry and his brother Prince William would be playing in polo matches throughout the summer to raise money and awareness for a variety of charities.
The Duke and Prince Harry will play in polo matches once again this summer to raise funds & awareness for charities they support as Patrons. pic.twitter.com/KjxqgJjKmP— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 6, 2017
