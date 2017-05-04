It's common knowledge that many a celebrity tabloid story simply isn't true. There's a lot of hogwash out there, and it can be difficult to discern what's snake oil and what's actual bona fide news. That's why it always helps when a celebrity steps in to clear the air. See: Joe Manganiello on Instagram Wednesday night. The actor, who is currently married to Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara, shared an image of a magazine cover suggesting Manganiello's marriage is over.
"It's Over!" the cover reads. (Not a very subtle suggestion.) Also featured on the magazine cover: "Divorce Shocker After 17 Months" and "Sofia Caught Cheating In Rome." This is fairly run-of-the-mill stuff for a tabloid. What sells magazines? Celebrity breakups. Duh. That doesn't mean every "alleged" split that appears on a magazine is real.
"Big surprise everyone but [this magazine] created a fake story," Manganiello wrote in the caption. According to the 40-year-old actor, the publication even went so far as to photoshop Vergara's ring off her finger in a photo featured on the cover. ("Her wedding ring is off," one headline so helpfully points out.) Manganiello seems particularly furious about the fabrication — he added, "[Magazines] are run by malicious trash. Do the world a favor and don't buy their garbage."
Vergara shares this opinion. The 44-year-old posted the same magazine cover on Instagram with the caption, "The editor of this magazine is an idiot." She also gave a few notes to the magazine editor, suggesting that if they want to fabricate stories, they'd better be more meticulous about it.
"If he is going to have my ring removed to created a 'fake' 'news' he should have made sure that he removed from social media all the other pictures of that award night in Rome where Im wearing it," she wrote. Then, she provided receipts — flip through the full post to see photos of Vergara in the same dress wearing her wedding ring. (The rock is huge. It's not hard to spot.)
The editor of this magazine is an idiot?if he is going to have my ring removed to created a "fake" "news" he should have made sure that he removed from social media all the other pictures of that award night in Rome where Im wearing it. By the way...thats my friend the producer of the movie Bent that I was shooting in Rome and who came to spend Easter at my home the week later.#Starmagazinebullies #goinventsh*itaboutyourmother
To be clear: Anyone who follows this Hollywood couple should know that they are by no means in the midst of a divorce. In fact, they lean more heavily toward the "sickeningly cute" end of the spectrum. In March, Manganiello revealed that he wrote her a 40-page book for their first anniversary. November will be the three-year mark for this married twosome, and they're still exemplary couple goals — and we don't throw that term around lightly.
