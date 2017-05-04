As Octavia prepares for battle, her friends come to wish her well. Clarke tells her she’s got this, the kind of pep talk a politician would give. The biggest emotional punch comes from Indra who tells Octavia that she is one of her people, adding “I taught you to fight, but who you fight for is up to you.” Kane acts like a coach, analysing the weaknesses of each of her opponents. Then Bellamy offers some solid advice: Octavia doesn’t have to kill everyone, she just has to kill the last person. She should hide, he says. She was the girl under the floor, she should use that. Now, later he says he feels bad he didn’t tell her he loves her, but this seems like one of the most loving things he could say. He’s telling her to remember when he looked out for her! When she tells him “May we meet again!” he responds, “Damn right we will!” Again, for this show and what it stands for, I think all of this is better than an “I love you.”