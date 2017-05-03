Selena Gomez's Mum Left The Best Comment On The Weeknd's Instagram

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd seemed like an unexpected pairing at first — but they've quickly become one of our favourite celebrity couples. And it looks like we're not the only ones who are on board with their relationship, either.
On Tuesday, The Weeknd shared a sweet Instagram photo of himself and Gomez at the Met Gala this week. The photo garnered more than two million likes, but the internet was quick to focus on a noteworthy comment. Gomez's mom, Mandy Teefey, gave the relationship her stamp of approval.
"Glowing, smiling, looking health and equal love. Mama is happy XO," Teefey commented on the photo. Aww.
Mandy commented in The Weeknd's post with Selena #GomezUpdate pic.twitter.com/o38NZgsPQU— Selena Gomez News (@MyLifeIsSelG) May 2, 2017
Teefey left the comment from the account of her production company, Kicked to the Curb Productions. The company works with both film and TV projects. Most recently, Teefey served as an executive producer on Netflix's 13 Reasons Why, along did Gomez herself.
Gomez's mom also posted a photo of Gomez and The Weeknd at the Met Gala to the company's Instagram account. "@selenagomez @theweeknd enjoy the ball....," Teefey captioned her own post.
Gomez and The Weeknd looked picture-perfect at their red carpet debut on Monday, and they didn't shy away from PDA at the Met Gala. One photo even captured Gomez whispering something — probably "I love you?" — into The Weeknd's ear.
The happy couple seems just as at ease on the red carpet as they do at Olive Garden. And if Gomez's Met Gala interview with Humans of New York is any indication, she's got a great head on her shoulders.
"I feel like I'm just starting, but I think I'd be fine if it all went away. I get that from my mother," Gomez told Humans of New York at the Met Gala. "From the moment I started singing, she always reminded me that all of this was a privilege, and could be taken at any moment. So singing is not how I define myself. I try to keep my identity rooted in my friendships and my faith."
