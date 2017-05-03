Not great. After all the excitement withearlier this season, tonight’s reappearance was — well, just as grim as one would expect. She’s an innocent victim who’s been yanked out of her life by the KGB. “I understand everything now,” she tells Gabriel. And by the look on her face, she means it. And that must be a brutal, bitter truth to swallow every day. Seems like she’d kind of like to be left alone with her sad baked potato, and live the shallow semblance of the life she now has in peace. After everything she’s been through, maybe it’s best we obey her wishes.