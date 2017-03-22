Stan and his partner, Dennis, are up to something and it’s not 100% clear what it is yet (what else is new?). In one scene they sidle up to a suited man in a diner saying, “We know you work with TASS.” (TASS = the primary agency responsible for disseminating information both within the Soviet Union and sharing news about the country abroad). The man just gets up and leaves, and they just shrug like, oh well! Later they creep up on another guy in a bathroom, asking him if they can discuss his work with Amgtorg (a corporation which handled trade between the US and Soviet Union, and was possibly involved in spy activities). Again, the guy just leaves. I have no idea where this is going, but I’m quite sure that after all this Googling on covert Russian organizations and agricultural terrorism, the FBI will eventually come knocking on my own door. Good to know I can just walk out and they won’t chase me or anything.