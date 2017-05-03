Outside the Red Center at last, the two are shocked by this new world. There are no street signs, so they don't know where they are. Books and paintings are being burned in large pits; bodies are being carted away, publicly, with no shame or attempt to conceal the toll of this regime. In the subway, the signs are being chiseled off, so that no one accidentally reads them. Moira — still in her Aunt disguise — goes to ask for directions to Boston, leaving June alone on the platform. A guard accosts her. Suspicious, he asks her where her buddy is. She's done.