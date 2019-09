A flashback illustrates the significance of that message. Moira and June are in the Red Center bathroom, stealing a moment to talk. Moira , perhaps channeling Poussey from Orange Is the New Black, has fashioned a shiv from a part of the toilet, and is scratching "Aunt Lydia Sux" on the wall of the stall. Their conversation indicates that they have heard rumours of what's expected of them, but haven't quite gotten the full picture yet. When June warns Moira about the consequences of writing ("you'll lose a hand"), Moira sets her straight. "Once we get out of here there's going to be a girl who comes in here and reads it. It'll let her know she's not alone."