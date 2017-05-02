These Are The Craziest Instagrams From The Met Gala

There's so much more to celebrity galas than your classic red carpet photos. While the Met Gala might brand itself as the swankiest fashion-forward event out there, it's still a party. By the end of the night, the heels come off and the capes are shed, and we're left with dance floor antics and bathroom selfies. And let's be real — those are the best parts of the night, anyways.
With the tricky theme of "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between," the exhibition hosted your usual high-profile celebrities, like Kim Kardashian and Rihanna, as well as some new favourite faces like Paris Jackson and Riz Ahmed. When they weren't posing for the cameras, they were snapping pictures of their own. From the crazy prep they did before the event to the smoke breaks they took in the bathroom, celebrities captured a whole different side of the night on their social medias. Ahead are some of the best pictures and videos straight from the attendees themselves, proving that no matter how high their hair and expensive their jewellery, celebrities are really just down to party. (Can we pretty please score an invite next year?)