R29 Staffers' Entertainment & Culture Picks For May

It’s still decidedly wintry outside so use it as an excuse to nestle down with some intriguing-looking new Netflix shows until the sun decides to make an overdue appearance. We’re counting down the days for The Keepers to start.
May also brings music from three of R29's female favourites, Angel Olsen, Lana Del Rey and Marika Hackman, and there are some exciting art shows to keep you out of the pub on the two bank holidays that May boasts.
Scroll through to check out what R29 staffers are most excited about coming up in May. Never complain of being bored again.