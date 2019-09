Charlize Theron Talks Raising 2 Glitter-Loving Kids While Managing OCD

Theron — who adopted her 5-year-old son Jackson from South Africa in 2012 and daughter August, almost 2, here in the U.S. in 2015 — told DeGeneres that glitter in particular is something of an issue in her home. "There is way too much of it in the house," she said. "I don't buy it, but it's on those costume dresses, and so there's a lot of times when I'm walking through the house thinking I'm going senile. Because, you know, I have a little OCD thing, and I'm like, 'Where is this glitter coming from?!' And it's those princess dresses!" (As we know, Theron's son Jackson is a fan of princess dresses too — he joyfully dressed up like Frozen's Elsa last summer, prompting an important discussion clearing up some ignorant misconceptions about children and gender roles.)