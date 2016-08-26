Why Are People So Offended By Charlize Theron’s Son Dressing Like A Disney Princess?

I don’t know how Theron’s son identifies in terms of gender or sexuality (and frankly, I don’t think that matters), but these reactions, many of which are from people of color, are all too familiar to me. This is an issue I’ve dealt with my entire life: There’s a reason why the Black community has so much trouble looking at an image of a Black boy expressing femininity, especially under the guidance of a white woman.



As a Black queer man, I’ve known from a young age that gender boundaries were not things that could be easily transgressed, which is why I kept my Disney princess obsession to myself. There’s something about a young Black male in drag that makes some people uncomfortable, and that uneasiness is the direct result of a problematic tie between notions of Black manhood and toxic masculinity.



For Black men in particular, performative manliness is a survival mechanism in response to centuries of slavery, decades of Jim Crow laws, and white supremacist systems of inequality that still affect Black people. In this way, Black men in America have always been afraid that their manhood is under siege, which seemingly leads many of them to display a hyper-masculine attitude of anger, sexual bravado, and emotional numbness.

