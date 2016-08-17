I hate to break it to you, Nate, but this is more than just a "moment." It's much more than an issue of "morality." Regardless of what you may have thought happened when you were 19, at 36 years old, you should be man enough to say: "That was rape. I am sorry. Maybe I didn't realize at the time that it was rape, but it was, and my actions may have caused a woman to take her own life."



Of course, this situation brings up an age-old debate: whether or not it's possible to separate the art from the artist, a question that swirls around everyone from Pablo Picasso to Michael Jackson to Woody Allen. I firmly believe this is a personal choice for everyone, and especially in this case; there are so many strands in this complicated web, from the fact that legally, Parker's name was cleared, to issues of race, historical context, gender privilege, and the way universities handle sexual assault.



My personal, honest truth is: I will go see The Birth of a Nation. I deeply believe this film is too important to our cultural discourse to boycott because of the irresponsible actions of its creator. I'm still very much moved by the fact that, come October, there will be a group of incredibly talented brown-skinned actors leading a major motion picture, bringing to life the heroes that were often left out of our textbooks. I know that, regardless of how it came to be, this is an urgent, significant cultural moment not just for Black people, but for our country — our nation.



I will no longer, however, be able to watch The Birth of a Nation with an open heart. I will no longer be able to champion the movie through awards season, will no longer swell with pride that a Black brother and fellow Penn Stater is behind this story. As a member of the media, I cannot and will not shower the picture with glowing reviews and praise without nodding to the tarnished history of the man who gave birth to it. Just as some may defend Parker's innocence or ignore his past, I am entitled to feel that unfortunately, in this case, it's impossible to separate the art from the man.

