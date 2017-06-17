The controversy arose over photos of her son Jackson, now 4, dressed as Elsa from Frozen. This week, Jackson was spotted, with his mom, wearing a dress and a hat with a long Elsa braid.
@ZoWilliams @thecoreyholcomb How is this legal Charlize Theron has this boy in a dress an wig #Bullshitalots pic.twitter.com/rx0RFmhWbo— Brian Williams (@HRap_Brian) August 25, 2016
I feel so bad for Charlize Theron's son 😩 adoption from foreign country's should be illegal!— Audexia (@Audexia) August 25, 2016
@CharlizeAfrica: ARE YOU REALLY PARADING YOUR AA ADOPTED SON AROUND IN A DRESS??????????— LizM. (@SmartChicksRule) August 23, 2016
@CharlizeAfrica this is a lil black boy, not a lil white girl with blonde hair. U need ur ass kicked 4 this— Bridget McDonald (@marqbrit) August 24, 2016
Is @CharlizeAfrica crazy?? What kind of parent does this to a child?? Why would you adopt this young black boy and then degrade him??— Lesboja78 (@lesboja1978) August 24, 2016
I am disgusted with you, and I hope the system take this innocent child away from you @CharlizeAfrica— Lesboja78 (@lesboja1978) August 24, 2016
Supporters are praising her for being an accepting parent and rejecting the gender binary. "Props to @CharlizeAfrica and how she's not limiting her son with a binary gender construct!!!" one user tweeted. "Here's a thought: maybe Charlize Theron's son WANTED to wear the dress?" wrote another. "Crazy, I know. Letting him have his own identity and all."
Props to @CharlizeAfrica and how she's not limiting her son with a binary gender construct!!! YES QUEEN.— del Rey (@robotpotatoes) August 25, 2016
some ppl are so ridiculous bashing @CharlizeAfrica and judging her motherly skills, my respect to her for not conforming to society!— Bruno (@Bruno_Lucas_) August 25, 2016
What right has anyone got to judge @CharlizeAfrica?? Is her son healthy and happy? Yes. Then back the fuck off. You rock that Elsa Jackson!— Carly Wilson (@killerlover1989) August 25, 2016
@CharlizeAfrica in no way is she degrading him for allowing her child to express himself and showcase his favorite Disney princess.— steven andrew (@stvnandrw) August 25, 2016
How dare Charlize Theron let her son dress how he wants to dress! How dare she not enforce gender roles that cause ppl to hate themselves!— ロレン The Tactician (@sixmyths) August 25, 2016
Here's a thought: maybe Charlize Theron's son WANTED to wear the dress? Crazy, I know. Letting him have his own identity and all.— ロレン The Tactician (@sixmyths) August 25, 2016