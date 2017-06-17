Story from Pop Culture

Charlize Theron Lets Son Dress As Elsa & Twitter Is Divided

Carolyn L. Todd
Charlize Theron is the proud mother of two beautiful children. In 2012, she adopted son Jackson from South Africa. Last summer, she adopted a baby girl named August from here in the U.S. Unfortunately, the actress is currently facing some undue backlash over her parenting.

The controversy arose over photos of her son Jackson, now 4, dressed as Elsa from Frozen. This week, Jackson was spotted, with his mom, wearing a dress and a hat with a long Elsa braid.
It wasn't long before Twitter trolls started slamming the actress for her decision to let Jackson dress like a princess. People found it degrading and upsetting. "Is @CharlizeAfrica crazy?? What kind of parent does this to a child?? Why would you adopt this young black boy and then degrade him??" tweeted one detractor. "How is this legal Charlize Theron has this boy in a dress an wig" wrote another.
We think it's wonderful that Theron is letting her child express himself how he likes, without worrying about whether he's conforming to rigid ideas about masculinity. And we're thrilled to see we're not the only ones. Thankfully, an equal number of people have come to Theron's defense.

Supporters are praising her for being an accepting parent and rejecting the gender binary. "Props to @CharlizeAfrica and how she's not limiting her son with a binary gender construct!!!" one user tweeted. "Here's a thought: maybe Charlize Theron's son WANTED to wear the dress?" wrote another. "Crazy, I know. Letting him have his own identity and all."

Here are some more of the most heartening reactions.
