Rihanna's New Creeper Looks Very Different

obsessed

In the almost two years that we've becomeacquainted with Rihanna's footwear designs for Puma, we've seen the sell-out creeper sneaker take many forms. Puma has come out with a version in velvet ! In camo ! In black satin ! In black and white ! And we've shown up at every drop, at 10 a.m. on the dot — even though the silhouette hasn't really changed at all since it was introduced. Well, Rihanna wasn't about to let us get fatigued with her award-winning creeper . The Fenty designer is introducing a brand-new riff on the gum-soled shoe — and it's unlike any one we've seen before.