Rihanna's New Creeper Looks Very Different

Now's your chance to get your hands on Rihanna's spring/summer sandal-sneaker hybrid creeper: The shoe, which first debuted exclusively at her L.A. pop-up back in April, is available for purchase on Puma's website. The Bow Creeper Sandal comes in three colors and retails for £124. Go forth and shop, Navy!
This story was originally published on April 18, 2017.
In the almost two years that we've become
obsessed acquainted with Rihanna's footwear designs for Puma, we've seen the sell-out creeper sneaker take many forms. Puma has come out with a version in velvet! In camo! In black satin! In black and white! And we've shown up at every drop, at 10 a.m. on the dot — even though the silhouette hasn't really changed at all since it was introduced. Well, Rihanna wasn't about to let us get fatigued with her award-winning creeper. The Fenty designer is introducing a brand-new riff on the gum-soled shoe — and it's unlike any one we've seen before.
LA: Be the first to wear the #FENTYxPUMA Bow Creeper Sandal. Head to the pop up at 1050 Wilcox Ave. pic.twitter.com/8sPcWHyOAN— PUMA (@PUMA) April 18, 2017
Puma is pre-releasing Rihanna's newest creeper at its Fenty pop-up in L.A. today. (Bad Gal herself is expected to attend, because what's a girl to do in the period between her scheduled Coachella slayage?) Dubbed the Bow Creeper Sandal, you can think of it as a Rihanna riff on the espadrille, with rubber and matte leather in lieu of that jute rope sole and fabric upper, respectively. Structurally, it's a hybrid between a sneaker and a sandal — as it happens, Fenty's two most popular silhouettes.
A representative for Puma confirmed to Refinery29 that while the Bow Creeper Sandal is launching at the L.A. pop-up exclusively, Fenty stans across the world will be able to shop it, too, at a yet-to-be-announced later date. So, you have some time to save up for your new summer footwear essential.
Those planning on lining up at the Fenty pop-up in L.A., though, will not only have a chance to show off the Bow Creeper Sandals before the rest of us, but also get a limited-edition bandana as a gift with every purchase, according to Puma. There are also Slingback Heels and past Creeper Sneakers on offer, so you'll be able to stock up on all the Fenty footwear you've ever dreamed of. Judging from the replies to Puma's tweet, though, we have a feeling it's the Bow Creeper Sandals that'll emerge as the clear favourite.
