Kim Kardashian Broke Down Telling Ellen DeGeneres About Her Robbery

It's been just over six months since Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint by jewel thieves, but she's clearly still scarred by the ordeal.
The reality star broke down while talking about the Paris robbery during an interview taped for today's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Kardashian choked up as she explained the impact the incident has had on her.
"I don't think everybody understands how horrific that experience must have been for you," DeGeneres told her.
“Yeah, I mean, I know this sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star responded, her voice shaking. "I don’t want to start crying, but I feel like that was so meant to happen to me. Like, I’m such a different person. I just don't want to start crying anymore. It was meant to happen to me. I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things.”
The mother of two lost an estimated £9 million worth of jewellery in the heist, but said the experience that there are more important things to life than being "materialistic."
“It was probably no secret — you see it on the show — I was being flashy," Kardashian told DeGeneres. "I was definitely materialistic before, not that there’s anything bad with having things and working hard to get those things and I’m really proud of everyone around me that’s successful. But I’m so happy that my kids get this me and that this is who I’m raising my kids [to be]. Because I just don’t care about that stuff anymore, I really don’t.
"Like I said, everyone gets so excited when they get things," she continued as a photo of her family flashed on screen. "Of course when you get engaged you're going to show off your ring. People, if they get a new car, I don't care what kind it is, you get so proud and you get so happy and you show that off on social media. But it's just not worth it. I don't care about that stuff. I don't care to show off the way that I used to... It's just not who I am anymore."
She then claimed that the robbers had been "following me for two years" because of the buzz surrounding her jewellery.
"It’s not to say that I’ll never wear jewellery again or anything like that," she said. "I truly don’t know if I’d ever feel comfortable, I truly don’t know if I’d ever wear real jewellery again. My whole life has changed in terms of how I travel and what security [I have].”
