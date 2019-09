Every once in a while, a series comes along that ignites a passionate and heartfelt conversation. This year, it has been the standout Netflix series, 13 Reasons Why, which has attracted viewers of all ages . With its emotional and tragic premise (it recounts the events leading up to a high schooler's suicide, recounting bullying, sexual abuse, and other common — but rarely taken seriously — formative teenage interactions) it has triggered intense responses. The majority of reactions to the series have been positive, as many viewers and critics find that the subject matter highlights the epidemic of ruthless and thoughtless bullying in high school. But other organisations and mental health professionals feel that the graphic depiction someone actually taking their life is too much. Hannah Baker's (Katherine Langford) suicide scene, which occurs in the thirteenth and final episode of the series, is extremely realistic and upsetting to watch. This week, multiple foundations, like Suicide Awareness Voices of Education (SAVE), have spoken out about the dangers of portraying such a real look at suicide, especially for young viewers who have suicide thoughts. It has been deemed dangerous by some, and has become the latest controversy regarding the series