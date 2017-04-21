Paris Jackson spent some quality time with her dear godfather, which probably wouldn't be big news if her godfather wasn't Macaulay Culkin. Lucky for Home Alone fans, Jackson let fans see what a day with Culkin is really like by sharing it all on Instagram.
As Entertainment Tonight pointed out, Jackson shared a sweet photo of herself hugging her godfather, who was good friends with her late dad Michael Jackson. The bunny ears are just a silly post-Easter touch.
Things would only get sillier from there, but you'd have to check out her Instagram story to see just how much so. Jackson shared a video where she painted Culkin's forehead with a bit of orange blacklight paint in honour of The Lion King. “Simba! All the light touches your kingdom,” she said. Perhaps, an inside joke between the two?
Later, Jackson would don another hair accessory, this time a hat of Cars star Lightning McQueen. Culkin, who, fun fact, is actually the godfather of all three of Jackson's children, even joined in with a hat of his own: a rugged-looking cowboy hat.
This isn't the first time Jackson and Culkin have hung out, of course. Back in December, Jackson posted a photo of herself giving her godfather a low key manicure. He kept things festive picking a ruby red shade in honour of Christmas. "Model?" Jackson wrote. "Nah, I paint hipsters' toenails for a living," Like most families, these two like getting together right around the holidays.
Getting together might be a little harder now that Jackson has been busy with her career. In the last few months, she appeared on the cover of Harper's Bazaar (which she didn't love, FYI), signed with IMG models, and started filming a new mystery project with Stranger Things' and new bestie Millie Bobby Brown. Basically, we're happy Jackson could pencil her godfather in for a little family time.
