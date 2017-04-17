This Is Your Next Netflix Murder Mystery Obsession

In December 2015, Making A Murderer fascinated and shocked Netflix subscribers episode after episode with its twist and turns regarding the murder of a young budding photographer, and the prosecution of the now infamous Steven Avery. And now, the streaming service is at it again with a sure-to-be hit docu-series following the mysterious and unsolved murder of a nun in Baltimore, Maryland. Premiering May 19, the seven-part series will unravel the events leading up to and following the death of Sister Cathy Cesnik, who was murdered in November of 1969 (her body wasn't found until months later, into 1970). She was only 26. In the 50 years since her tragic passing, officials are only recently making strides towards solving and persecuting Sister Cathy's killer. The ominous poster for the Netflix series poses the question: "Who Killed Sister Cathy?"
While we do not know who killed Sister Cathy yet, we do have an idea of her life story, and who might have contributed to her death. The young nun was the subject of a long and insightful feature on Huffington Post titled, "Buried In Baltimore: The Mysterious Murder Of A Nun Who Knew Too Much." In the 2015 article, Laura Bassett writes that the police only recently started receiving essential information for an investigation because many of Sister Cathy's peers and friends were scared into silence at the time of her actual murder. According to the article, the nun was killed by blunt force trauma, indicating that she had been struck with either a brick or a hammer.
Another article on CBS' local Baltimore news site from earlier this year indicates that officials have been closer than ever to solving the murder — which means unlike Making A Murderer, we may actually have some real closure in this series. The site writes that two women (who wished to remain anonymous) had come forward with information linking the death of Sister Cathy to "widespread sexual abuse by a powerful priest that took place decades ago." One of the women, who went by the name 'Ann', even said she knew exactly who did it: "I instinctively felt that when Sister Cathy was murdered, that my husband at the time had committed the murder," she told a reporter for the station. "The night that she was murdered sticks out in my mind so clearly because when my husband came in, I remember looking up at him in shock because he had blood all over his white shirt. And he said, ‘I got into a fight.'"
Additionally, another suspect has been attached to the case: Father Joseph Maskell. Maskell worked with Sister Cathy at Archibishop Keough High in Baltimore where Cathy taught and Maskell was a guidance counsellor. He is now dead, but had previously been accused of sexually abusing dozens of girls. And apparently, Sister Cathy knew his secret and wanted to expose him before his death. "Something evil was going on," Ann eerily told the site.
Needless to say, this I'm already obsessed with this case. And come May 19, you're sure to be, too.
