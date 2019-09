As the series winds down, Girls is getting cozy with the idea of growing pains as a natural part of coming into adulthood and moving on. Everyone else in the foursome is experiencing a moment of reckoning — Shosh is moving on from her friends and getting married, Marnie has humbled herself enough to move back in with her mum, and Jessa is finally willing to accept that "she aint shit." So it seems kind of irresponsible that Girls is still refusing to acknowledge how privilege can help ease those pains for others in Hannah's situation. Obviously, it would be great if no single mother ever had to struggle with things like housing, employment, and health care. But watching a white woman go from barely functional adult experiencing an unplanned pregnancy to a professor living in fully furnished, picture-perfect home in the country feels like a slap in the face, especially when women are currently facing so many threats to social services and reproductive health care. It doesn't feel real. For all the miraculous resolution it brings, it doesn’t feel right, either.