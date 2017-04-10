Over a week after its premiere on Netflix, we still can't stop thinking or talking about our new favourite show. The revolutionary series, 13 Reasons Why, brilliantly takes on the hard-to-talk about topics of depression, bullying, death, betrayal, remorse, desire, and just about every other important and overwhelming emotion that comes with being a teen — or just being a human. It has also, in turn, left us with a bunch of unanswered questions following its thirteenth and final episode. The burning questions have us itching for more episodes. (What happened to Clay and the rest of the kids? What happened with Alex? How is everyone moving on from the tapes?) And Jay Asher — author of the book, 13 Reasons Why, upon which the series was based — also believes there is much more to all of the characters' stories.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the writer revealed that he too is interested in a second season, although he couldn't make any promises yet. "I’d just like a continuation of all those characters,” he told the site. "I’m curious as well. What happens to Clay? How do people react to what Alex did at the very end? What’s going to happen to Mr. Porter? I’d thought of a sequel at some point. I’d brainstormed it, but decided I wasn’t going to write it. So I’d love to see it." As would we, Asher.
The series has immediately been met with an incredible amount of support from both teen audiences as well as adult viewers. But many people forget that since it was originally a book with no sequel (Asher even says, word for word: "things were't left open in hopes of a sequel"), he would have to create extended plot lines solely for the series.
In one quote to EW, Asher toys with the idea of another season without another book. "There’s never going to be a sequel," he said. "Which is so weird, because when I’d had the original idea for the book, I’d thought about it happening over several days like it does on the TV show. Like when Clay confronts Bryce but Bryce doesn’t know about the tapes yet, I had a similar scene in mine originally. So when I realised where they were going with that relationship, to me it was just another sign they got my characters."
“You can explore that world further in a different medium,” he continues, “and the book will still be able to be itself. I don’t think the show is affecting what the book is saying.” But as of now, he is "not allowed to say either way if there is or is not a second season."
If you are thinking about suicide, please contact Samaritans on 116 123. All calls are free and will be answered in confidence.
