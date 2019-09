Over a week after its premiere on Netflix, we still can't stop thinking or talking about our new favourite show. The revolutionary series, 13 Reasons Why, brilliantly takes on the hard-to-talk about topics of depression, bullying, death, betrayal, remorse, desire, and just about every other important and overwhelming emotion that comes with being a teen — or just being a human. It has also, in turn, left us with a bunch of unanswered questions following its thirteenth and final episode. The burning questions have us itching for more episodes. (What happened to Clay and the rest of the kids? What happened with Alex? How is everyone moving on from the tapes?) And Jay Asher — author of the book, 13 Reasons Why, upon which the series was based — also believes there is much more to all of the characters' stories.