Jennifer Lopez is not exactly known for playing it coy (or keeping it private) when it comes to her love life. Her new relationship with former New York Yankees baseball star Alex Rodriguez is no different. The two have only been dating for a little over a month, but they've been spotted all over the place. They've gone on holiday together, spent time working out together, been on double dates, and J.Lo has even accompanied A-Rod to business meetings. These two have not been shy about advertising the fact that they're an item.
In fact, just before baseball season started, Lopez accompanied Rodriguez to a Yankees spring training game, which is like the equivalent of J.Lo bringing A-Rod to a red carpet appearance. It's a big deal. However, the one place that J.Lo has been slow to advertise her new boo is on her Instagram account. A few weeks ago, she posted a picture of her and Rodriguez being sweet together but quickly deleted the snap. Now it seems like she's finally taken the leap.
The songstress posted an image of her feet and someone else's tangled up together on a couch in matching, super clean, white kicks. The TV in the background shows that the pair are watching a Yankees game and, unless Lopez has suddenly taken to advertising her baseball fandom, it's a safe bet that she's watching with A-Rod, who has to stay up on the sport for his new post-baseball job as a commentator.
It's super cute how supportive J.Lo has been of A-Rod's job and passion. First the spring training game, and now she's got her feet up and is watching the game with him. It's a great example of supporting your partner in what they do and what they love. While many people may have been surprised by the J-Rod pairing, I couldn't love them together more. Not only that, for two people who are known as being intense and hyper-focused in their respective careers, the pairing seems to be softening both their images.
What makes it even better is the fact that the two of them seem happy, content, and comfortable together. Plus, their couple nickname is too good; a clear sign that they are meant to be.
