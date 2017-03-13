Why Did Jennifer Lopez Post And Delete This Selfie With A-Rod?

Look, we've all been there. I'm definitely guilty of posting and deleting photos that don't end up getting enough likes. But Jennifer Lopez's new relationship with Alex Rodriguez is one of the most talked about courtships in Hollywood right now, so why did the singer and actress take down this photo of the two of them on Sunday?
In a now-deleted snap from the 47-year-old's Instagram story, someone who looked suspiciously like A-Rod (we think) was snuggling behind Lopez's hair as he nuzzled her ear. The picture was spotted by several outlets, including Us Weekly and Perez Hilton, before it was deleted close to 60 seconds later.
Despite their hesitation in being Instagram official, a source told People when their relationship was confirmed that the two were very happy.
"They have been dating for a few weeks,” they said. "She seems excited. He has been around her family and she really likes that he is a dad. She is aware, though, that he is a ladies’ man too and is being cautious. For now, it’s just fun. She is single and enjoys dating."
Maybe that's why the photo was removed. If the two are set on keeping it casual, then appearing on each other's Instagrams might be a step too far. Although JLo isn't totally giving her new beau the cold shoulder online. The singer liked one of his recent posts that announced his new role as an MLB analyst for Fox Sports.
Plus, Rodriguez has been in many high-profile relationships, most notably Kate Hudson and Cameron Diaz, so it makes sense that when it comes to this one, he's up for keeping things out of the limelight. That being said, if the new couple does decide to do a little more PDA on social media, we'll definitely be watching — even if it's only up for 60 seconds.
