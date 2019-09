This Swimsuit Designer's Comments About Amy Schumer Are So Disappointing

Another week, another chance for someone to get it completely wrong when it comes to body positivity. This time it was a swimwear designer from Massachusetts who set off a social media firestorm with her comment on InStyle Magazine's Instagram post of their May cover featuring Amy Schumer lounging in the pool. The Huffington Post caught up with designer Dana Duggan and asked her about her comment on the post. Duggan (posting from the "southshoreswimwear" account, which is now private) wrote: "Come on now! You could not find anyone better for this cover? Not everyone should be in a swimsuit." Needless to say, the Internet responded swiftly, calling Duggan out. "Well wtf are we supposed to wear in the ocean or pool?" one such commenter wrote. "Please do tell, cause last I checked, swimsuits were just that SWIMsuits, not to look hot in for the "perfect" body!