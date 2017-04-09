This Swimsuit Designer's Comments About Amy Schumer Are So Disappointing

Comedy queen @AmySchumer makes a splash ? on the cover of our May Beauty Issue. Dive right in. | ?: @carterbedloesmith; Fashion Editor: @cristinaehrlich; Hair: @kimmykuppkakes; Makeup: @andrea_tiller; Manicure: @caseynails; Pop Styling: Lynn Nigro; Production: First Light Productions

A post shared by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on Apr 5, 2017 at 5:31am PDT