Being Married To Magic Mike Has Perks, As Jenna Dewan Tatum's Racy Snaps Prove

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas unless, like Jenna Dewan Tatum, you document it all on Snapchat.
Tatum went to Sin City to celebrate her cousin's bachelorette party at Magic Mike Live!, the all male revue based on Channing Tatum's movie that the star promises will "revolutionise" male entertainment" and make it more "women empowering." It's safe to say things got NSFW pretty quick. Seriously, we're still blushing after scrolling through these photos that prove the Magic Mike guys are into way more than lap dances.
While we know Tatum can handle all the Magic Mike moves after giving her husband a run for his money on Lip Sync Battle, but she was the documentarian of the night. Tatum, who is a judge on Jennifer Lopez's upcoming show, World of Dance, was the one who was tasked with making sure all the raciest moments were caught on camera: the goblet-sized margaritas, pretty pink penis pops and, of course, all the half-naked men. So many men.
What is clear is that Tatum loves her cousins but what she loves even more is putting them in very uncomfortable situations that they will probably wish she never documented on social media. Lucky for them, Tatum's snaps won't last forever but the memories will. Though, that may depend on how many of those margaritas they had.
Whether you can get to Vegas or not, it's time for you to live vicariously through Tatum's photos, which once again show being married to Magic Mike has its perks.