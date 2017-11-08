This Kardashian Workout Tip Is Cheaper Than We Expected

Kourtney Kardashian recently posted an article on her app about the one exercise she always does before a workout: jump rope. But Kourt isn’t the only Kardashian who’s obsessed with this cardio exercise; Kim shared a video of herself pulling off some jumprope tricks earlier this year.
Follow any of the sisters on Snapchat, and you're probably acquainted with their daily workout routines, usually involving Bosu balls, stretchy bands, lots of butt exercises, just as many selfies, and a (presumably pricey) trainer.
Unlike personal training sessions or trendy classes, jump ropes are super cheap and accessible; they're like £5 a pop, and that one piece of equipment is literally all you need. Some ropes have bells and whistles, like weighted ropes or handles, but to start you just need one that's lightweight and has an adjustable size so you can fit it to your height.
If you find most cardio boring and hard (which it totally can be), jump-roping's simplicity and effectiveness will surprise you — just a minute of jumping rope gets your heart rate up and actually makes you think about what you're doing with your body. In the Snap of Kim's jump-roping, she tells the camera, "You guys, I did an impressive jump rope move that made them excited. Now they can’t do it! Something I can do that they can’t!" Kimberly, you are impressive, but we're about to catch up with you. Ahead, some jump rope workouts anyone can do, plus a few tricks to add to your arsenal.