This Kardashian Workout Tip Is Cheaper Than We Expected

If you find most cardio boring and hard (which it totally can be), jump-roping's simplicity and effectiveness will surprise you — just a minute of jumping rope gets your heart rate up and actually makes you think about what you're doing with your body. In the Snap of Kim's jump-roping , she tells the camera, "You guys, I did an impressive jump rope move that made them excited. Now they can’t do it! Something I can do that they can’t!" Kimberly, you are impressive, but we're about to catch up with you. Ahead, some jump rope workouts anyone can do, plus a few tricks to add to your arsenal.