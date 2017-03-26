Here's Everything Coming To UK Netflix In April

The weather may be getting warmer, but at some point this month, everything your grandmother ever told you about "April showers" is bound to come true. And when it does, Netflix is here for you.
The streaming giant is rolling out another tempting list of titles this month, including Dear White People, a buzzy original series about race relations at an Ivy League college. Girlboss is another Netflix original series to look out for: it's a fashion-centric comedy based on the life of Sophia Amoruso, the woman who founded Nasty Gal.
Some awesome films are also joining the UK library. If you fancy something raunchy, there's Magic Mike starring (nearly) all of Channing Tatum; if you're feeling a little classier, there's the British classic Remains of the Day with Emma Thompson and Anthony Hopkins. Oh, and one of your childhood favourites, Matilda starring Mara Wilson, is being added this month, too.
