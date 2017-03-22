Basically, things couldn't get any worse... unless, for some reason, somebody decided at that very moment to hurl a baseless drug-use accusation across the table, which is exactly what Rinna did in the last few seconds of the episode. "I'd like to change the subject...I have a question," Rinna said. Then she asked Kemsley if she, her husband P.K., and their friends left the table at a dinner party Kemsley threw recently to — get this — go do cocaine in the bathroom. Allegedly, Kemsley had said something about "touching up," which sounds like, I don't know, powdering her nose or reapplying lipstick. But Rinna demanded to know if the woman was snorting coke, in her home, during a dinner party, with two young kids sleeping upstairs.