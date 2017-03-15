Paris Jackson may be a bona fide cover girl, but that doesn't mean she's 100% into those covers. Case in point: her latest turn on Harper's Bazaar. While Jackson expressed her excitement surrounding the cover's release and the accompanying photo spread, she took issue with how the magazine spun the interview. Instead of posting the actual cover to Instagram, she made a major change before sharing the image with her followers.
Entertainment Tonight reports that Jackson posted a tweet reading, "When magazines lie to you and tell you they're not gonna make the headline about something, but go right ahead and do it behind your back :)." The tweet has since been deleted, but not before the entertainment site captured it for posterity. But it didn't stop there. Jackson didn't back down, it seems she just wanted a visual aid.
The change in question? It involved the headline. It seems Jackson is taking issue with the way Harper's Bazaar focused on making her out to be her late father's "favourite." In the article, Jackson says, "Growing up, I was treated as the favourite, because I was the only girl. I was the princess; I was perfect in my dad's eyes."
So when Jackson did post the image to her Instagram feed, she removed the headline entirely. The cover just reads "Paris Jackson." The original version includes the quote "I was perfect in my dad's eyes" under her name.
It's a bold move, especially since Jackson is only now getting attention from the fashion crowd. While some stars might have shied away from calling out a huge magazine like Harper's Bazaar, the edit seems on brand for Jackson. In the past, she's challenged Wendy Williams, opened up about her past battles with suicide, and even confronted a TV network when it cast Joseph Fiennes, a white actor, to portray her father.
