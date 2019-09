Paris Jackson “Incredibly Offended” By A White Actor Playing Her Dad

Paris Jackson didn't take long to weigh in on the baldly ridiculous choice to have Joseph Fiennes portray her departed father, Michael. Joseph Fiennes is a white man. Michael Jackson was a Black man. Though the movie, Urban Myths, is plainly a farce designed for the maximum ridiculousness, the choice is offensive in a way that's only worse for being so blithe and intentional. Paris Jackson isn't having it. She didn't mince words in denouncing the choice.