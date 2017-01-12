Paris Jackson “Incredibly Offended” By A White Actor Playing Her Dad

Paris Jackson didn't take long to weigh in on the baldly ridiculous choice to have Joseph Fiennes portray her departed father, Michael. Joseph Fiennes is a white man. Michael Jackson was a Black man. Though the movie, Urban Myths, is plainly a farce designed for the maximum ridiculousness, the choice is offensive in a way that's only worse for being so blithe and intentional. Paris Jackson isn't having it. She didn't mince words in denouncing the choice.
@TheMJCast i'm so incredibly offended by it, as i'm sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit.— Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) January 11, 2017
@TheMJCast it angers me to see how obviously intentional it was for them to be this insulting, not just towards my father, but my godmother liz as well— Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) January 11, 2017
@TheMJCast where is the respect? they worked through blood sweat and tears for ages to create such profound and remarkable legacies. shameful portrayal— Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) January 11, 2017
She's right. There's no defending the choice in our present climate, except as a joke. If the joke isn't funny, there's no defending the choice whatsoever. And this joke seems more Tom Green than Mark Twain.
Advertisement