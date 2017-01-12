Story from Entertainment News

Paris Jackson “Incredibly Offended” By A White Actor Playing Her Dad

Michael Hafford
Paris Jackson didn't take long to weigh in on the baldly ridiculous choice to have Joseph Fiennes portray her departed father, Michael. Joseph Fiennes is a white man. Michael Jackson was a Black man. Though the movie, Urban Myths, is plainly a farce designed for the maximum ridiculousness, the choice is offensive in a way that's only worse for being so blithe and intentional. Paris Jackson isn't having it. She didn't mince words in denouncing the choice.
She's right. There's no defending the choice in our present climate, except as a joke. If the joke isn't funny, there's no defending the choice whatsoever. And this joke seems more Tom Green than Mark Twain.
