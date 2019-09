Michael Jackson TV Show Pulled Following Paris Jackson’s Complaints

Today Sky confirmed that it will not air a TV programme about Michael Jackson after his daughter, Paris, tweeted that she was "incredibly offended" by it, reports The Guardian . The show, part of a series called Urban Myths, followed a supposed road trip taken by Jackson (here portrayed by Joseph Fiennes), Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando after the 9/11 terror attacks. The statement from Sky reads: "We have taken the decision not to broadcast Elizabeth, Michael and Marlon, a half-hour episode from the Sky Arts Urban Myths series, in light of the concerns expressed by Michael Jackson's immediate family. We set out to take a light-hearted look at reportedly true events and never intended to cause any offence. Joseph Fiennes fully supports our decision."