Michael Jackson TV Show Pulled Following Paris Jackson’s Complaints

Update 10:30 a.m., 13 Jan 2017:
Today Sky confirmed that it will not air a TV programme about Michael Jackson after his daughter, Paris, tweeted that she was "incredibly offended" by it, reports The Guardian. The show, part of a series called Urban Myths, followed a supposed road trip taken by Jackson (here portrayed by Joseph Fiennes), Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando after the 9/11 terror attacks. The statement from Sky reads: "We have taken the decision not to broadcast Elizabeth, Michael and Marlon, a half-hour episode from the Sky Arts Urban Myths series, in light of the concerns expressed by Michael Jackson's immediate family. We set out to take a light-hearted look at reportedly true events and never intended to cause any offence. Joseph Fiennes fully supports our decision."
This story was originally published at 4pm, 11 Jan, 2017.
Paris Jackson didn't take long to weigh in on the baldly ridiculous choice to have Joseph Fiennes portray her departed father, Michael. Joseph Fiennes is a white man. Michael Jackson was a black man. Though the movie, Urban Myths, is plainly a farce designed for the maximum ridiculousness, the choice is offensive in a way that's only worse for being so blithe and intentional. Paris Jackson isn't having it. She didn't mince words in denouncing the choice.
@TheMJCast i'm so incredibly offended by it, as i'm sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit.— Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) January 11, 2017
@TheMJCast it angers me to see how obviously intentional it was for them to be this insulting, not just towards my father, but my godmother liz as well— Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) January 11, 2017
@TheMJCast where is the respect? they worked through blood sweat and tears for ages to create such profound and remarkable legacies. shameful portrayal— Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) January 11, 2017
She's right. There's no defending the choice in our present climate, except as a joke. If the joke isn't funny, there's no defending the choice whatsoever. And this joke seems more Tom Green than Mark Twain.
