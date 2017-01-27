In a recent Rolling Stone cover story, Paris Jackson, 18, didn't hold back. And yesterday — surprise! — Wendy Williams didn't either. "I consider myself Black," Paris said in the interview. She also added that her father, Michael, "would look me in the eyes and he'd point his finger at me and he'd be like, 'You're Black. Be proud of your roots.'" This didn't sit well with talk-show host Williams. During her Hot Topics segment she said, "I get that she considers herself Black and everything, but I'm just talking about the visual because, you know… Black is not what you call yourself, it's what the cops see you when they got steel to your neck on the turnpike. It's what they see. But that's cute and good for her." Jackson then fired back. After this tweet was sent out from the Perez Hilton account, "@WendyWilliams Does NOT Want @ParisJackson To Call Herself Black!," Jackson responded that Williams, "didn't birth me so." The cover story is a good look for Jackson. And there's nothing like a petty Twitter spat to divert attention from what matters most. In this case, that Jackson is doing A-OK. This is no easy feat for the teen, who's grown up under public scrutiny her entire life. It's understandable why she deleted the tweet. Though her supporters are showing her lots of love online.
Advertisement
@ParisJackson @PerezHilton Ignore >>> @WendyWilliams as she has some self-hating issues.— Ren (@Ren_Thompson) January 26, 2017
Advertisement