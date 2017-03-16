We Can't Look Away From This Disney Fairy Tale-Inspired Wedding

The Disney details were everywhere. The dessert table didn't just have sweets; it had fairy tale decorations, too. But perhaps the most magical part of the entire ceremony? During the reception, Santos and her husband treated guests to a performance of "A Whole New World." As if that wasn't enough, the bride had a projection display that flashed images across her one-of-a-kind ball gown. The team that made it happen said it was the very first time that a wedding dress in the Philippines incorporated projection mapping. You have to see it to believe it.