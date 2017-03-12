Emma Watson may be busy playing Belle but she has some thoughts on whether she'd ever reprise her signature Harry Potter role.
In an interview with EW Radio on Sirius XM, Watson was asked whether she'd ever play Hermione Granger again in a movie. Her answer was pretty simple: "Definitely nothing planned at the moment." She said she didn't want to get anyone's hopes up but said we should ask her again in 10 years.
Now obviously this isn't the answer fans want to hear but it certainly isn't a no, right? You also can't blame Watson for wanting to take a break.
She played Hermione in eight movies, which spanned over a decade of her life. In fact, it actually hasn't even been that long since she last played her; Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 came out only six years ago. We know, where has the time gone?
Watson, of course, knew this answer wasn't going to make people happy and even poked fun a little at the reporter for asking the question. “You don't know what you’re doing,” she warned. “You’re causing carnage.”
While Watson isn't sure if she wants to play her again she has made it clear that she is happy to see that Hermione is living on in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Watson says meeting Noma Dumezweni, who plays Hermione in the show and received backlash for taking on the role, was more emotional than she imagined it would be.
"She came in and gave me a big and I burst into tears," Watson said. "It was so emotional to me to know that Hermione was going to be okay. And that everything kind of worked out and what her future would look like."
For now, it's a future that doesn't include Watson but, as she said, ask her in 2027. Who knows, she may decide to take one last trip back to Hogwarts.
