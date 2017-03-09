People Are Freaking Out About Jason Momoa's Photo Of His Daughter With A Possibly Naked Rock Star

From Ryan Reynolds to Kristin Cavallari, celebrity parents have faced major scrutiny over Instagram posts featuring their children. We can now add Jason Momoa to that list.
Momoa, best known for playing Khal Drago on Game of Thrones, took his two children, 9-year-old Lola and 8-year-old Nakoa-Wolf, to the Red Hot Chili Peppers concert at Los Angeles' Staples Centre last night. The Aquaman star posted several photos of his family enjoying the show and hanging out backstage with the band. One image showed Lola, whose mother is Momoa's wife, actress Lisa Bonet, posing with Chili Pepper bassist Flea. Lola looks excited, but there's one startling detail that has caught fans' attention: Flea (real name: Michael Peter Balzary) appears to be naked.
"The one the only legend FLEA and my baby girl," Momoa, who is also stepfather to actress Zöe Kravitz, captioned the pic. "Fanboy fucking lost my shit. Tried to keep it together. Didn't happen but I got this shot."
While Flea is definitely shirtless, he could be wearing underwear, or, in signature Chili Pepper fashion, a sock. And while many of Momoa's followers saw no problem with the pic ("family goals," commented one fan), others called it "inappropriate" and "messed up."
"I don't care how cool he is @prideofgypsies, I hope he has on something," one follower wrote. "And if you took the pic to elicit responses then that makes me wonder how desperate you are to risk iffy posed pictures with your child for likes. Unfollow... not that it matters but you lost a fan."
"Naked man???? Young girl???" another comment read.
"Uhhhh.... is your kid like 5 inches away from a naked man's dong?" added another.
Remarkably, some fans were upset, but still willing to give Momoa the benefit of the doubt.
"The guitar guy looks naked," one commenter noted. "He not naked is he? Fuck I hope not . That would be messed up. But you seem like a loving dad, I'm sure he's not."
"Pretty inappropriate IMO," added another. "But hey, it's just my opinion, and they're free to parent as they see fit!"
There's the rub. Some families are conservative, some are liberal, and some fall in the middle, and they're all free to do their thing.
