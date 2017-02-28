Trevor Noah Just Bought A £8-Million Penthouse (Where's Our Housewarming Invite?)

If Trevor Noah's new £8-million penthouse isn't the perfect place for an under-the-stars cocktail party, we don't know what is. The Daily Show host closed on the Midtown Manhattan pad, a duplex that spans the 17th and 18th floors of a 1920s skyscraper, yesterday, reports The Wall Street Journal.
The penthouse measures 3,600 square feet and comes with a huge, 930-square-foot terrace that offers sweeping views of the city. The four-bedroom home has 14-foot-ceilings, huge closets, and oak floors. The building itself has a fitness center, a lounge with a piano bar, and an outdoor garden. It's also just a short walk away from the 52nd Street and Eleventh Avenue studio where the comedian films The Daily Show.
According to 6sqft, Noah moved on up from a £12,000-a-month bachelor pad in the same building. So...where's our housewarming-party invite?!
See photos of Noah's not-so-humble abode, ahead.