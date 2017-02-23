This Swedish Politician Wants To Give Workers A Paid Sex Break

Do you want to be able to go home in the middle of the day to have sex with your partner without getting in trouble at work? Well, maybe you should consider moving to the town of Övertorneå in Sweden. Per-Erik Muskos, a local council member there, proposed this week a one-hour paid sex break for workers, according to European news network The Local SE. Yeah, you read that right: Go home for an hour, have some sexy time, and come back to the office — all while still being paid. "There are studies that show sex is healthy," Muskos said after presenting the motion, arguing that couples don't spend enough time in each other's company nowadays. "It's about having better relationships." His idea is not entirely insane when you consider how Sweden treats the work-balance equation. It's already pretty common for Swedes to have fika, or coffee breaks, multiple times a day to help them decompress. The country also offers 480 days of paid parental leave which can be shared between both parents and can be used until the kid turns 8 years old. They even tried out six-hour work days for a while, for which employees kept being paid for the full eight hours. So yeah, that a local politician from a tiny town proposed paid sex breaks in a worker-friendly country is not exactly surprising. Maybe it's time to pack our bags and move to Sweden. We're pretty sure our partners would be into it.
Advertisement