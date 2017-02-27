Here’s Everything Coming To UK Netflix In March

Winter isn't quite over yet, which means it's still perfectly excusable to spend the odd duvet day – or even duvet weekend – with Netflix.
The streaming giant is rolling out a really strong list of titles this month, including Amy Schumer: The Leather Special, a brand new stand-up set from the provocative comedy star. 13 Reasons Why, a young adult adaptation executive-produced by Selena Gomez, is another Netflix exclusive coming this month.
The classic comedy films Groundhog Day and As Good As Good It Gets are also joining the UK library, alongside Disney's live-action Cinderella and the family favourite Hook.
