Chris Harrison Is Sorry For Ruining The Bachelor For Everyone

Hell hath no fury like a Bachelor fan scorned. While the general consensus seems to be that people are delighted to see Rachel Lindsay as the next Bachelorette, Bachelor Nation is fuming over ABC's decision to make the announcement before the Dallas-based lawyer was actually eliminated from Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor. Host Chris Harrison revealed Lindsay's casting on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night, just moments after Viall gave the fan favourite a rose and secured her a place in the final four. The presumption is that Lindsay's hometown date floundered, though, for all we know, she made it to the final before being sent home. Sensing the discord, Harrison offered this mea culpa on Instagram yesterday.
"I'm sorry about the timing of the announcement," Harrison wrote to fans. "I hate that anything was ruined for #BachelorNation but I'm incredibly excited that @therachlindsay is our new #TheBachelorette. A smart, strong, independent Texan who loves her @dallascowboys. What more could a man want?" While no official explanation for the major spoiler has been offered, many are speculating that production on The Bachelorette will start soon, and ABC wanted time to drum up contestants. But seriously: If Nick picks Corinne, just tell us now, ABC, so we can stop watching.
