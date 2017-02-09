Back in high school, I refused to miss an episode of Gossip Girl. During the first season, I bought so many argyle sweaters from Forever21 to emulate the style of Manhattan's elite before realising that they had never stepped into a mall, let alone a Forever21. Gossip Girl was a fun, pulpy delight, and Blair Waldorf's shenanigans were at the heart of it. In an age where everything is being rebooted, could Gossip Girl receive the same treatment? Tragically, the likelihood is slim. Former Queen B Leighton Meester revealed in a new interview with Rogue Magazine that she's, well, over it. Not that The Roommate star is so flip about it. According to Meester — who is currently married to fellow teen drama star Adam Brody of The O.C., because Tumblr fan fiction apparently comes true — she "loved" doing Gossip Girl. She just loved it when she was 20. She told the magazine: "I started Gossip Girl 10 years ago when I was 20, and I'm 30 now. I loved doing it, and now I'm doing something else that I love, and something new that's a little bit more my taste as a 30 year old, something I've grown into." That "new thing" Meester has signed on for is a brand-new show. The actress will next star in Fox's Making History, a time-travel comedy in which she plays Deborah, the eldest daughter of Paul Revere. She may not be stepping into Blair's vintage Chanel again, but at least Meester hasn't said goodbye to TV forever.
