Sean Spicer Reacts To Melissa McCarthy’s Saturday Night Live Takedown

If you ask us, the weekend's real winner was Melissa McCarthy. Thanks to a wad of gum and some aggressive podium tactics, the actress' impersonation of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live got huge laughs and close to 10 million views on YouTube alone. One of those views apparently belongs to Spicer. Extra interviewed the press secretary at the Super Bowl about his reaction to the skit, which he wasn't aware of until his phone started blowing up with calls and texts as he left church the next day. Unsurprisingly, the man who inspired "alternative facts" had some critiques for McCarthy. "[She] needs to slow down on the gum chewing; way too many pieces in there," the noted gum fanatic observed. He added that the Oscar-nominated star could "dial back [her performance] a bit." Because that's exactly what comedy is about. While Spicer seemed okay with seeing himself mocked, Alec Baldwin's portrayal of his boss stings. "Alec has gone from funny to mean, and that's unfortunate," Spicer said. "SNL used to be really funny. There's a streak of meanness now that they've crossed over to mean." Right. We hate it when people are mean, or use their fame to bully other famous people.
