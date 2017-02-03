Is Riverdale The New Gossip Girl?

Riverdale, set in the realm of the Archie comics, revolves around teens Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper, and Veronica Lodge, as school starts up again following a fellow student’s mysterious death. The show introduces us to a crew of East Coast high school students with dramatic lives, dark pasts, and dirty secrets. It sounds pretty enticing, huh? We've seen CW nail teen dramas time and time again, so it's not shocking that this show is already successfully at drawing us in.