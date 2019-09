Is Riverdale The New Gossip Girl?

It’s been a little over four years since one of our favourite shows, Gossip Girl, finished out its last season and left us wanting more. We miss the days of never-ending drama between Blair and Serena and the episodes when we all thought Gossip Girl was really Vanessa or Georgina. Years later, Gossip Girl is a distant dream. In an age of ever-changing culture and technology, it feels like we’re losing touch with Gossip Girl as it gets more and more outdated. But have no fear, Riverdale is here, and it’s dishing us an updated Gossip Girl world à la 2017.